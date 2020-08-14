Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Andrew Lloyd Webber takes part in Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trial

Composer, who lives in Sydmonton, taking part to #SaveOurStages

Lord Lloyd-Webber has taken part in a coronavirus vaccine trial. 

The composer, who wrote the music for The Phantom of the Opera, put on his own mask to take part in the trial being run by the University of Oxford.

Lord Lloyd-Webber said: "I’ll do anything to get theatres large and small open again and actors and musicians back to work."

The multi-millionaire, who lives in Sydmonton, has criticised the government's decision to shut live venues and has called for more support. 

Last month Phantom producer Cameron Mackintosh said the show had been “permanently shut down” after nearly 34 years because of the pandemic. 

But in a tweet the following day Lord Lloyd-Webber said: “As far as I’m concerned Phantom will reopen as soon as is possible.”

Lord Lloyd-Webber has been posting videos of his works on his YouTube channel during the pandemic to raise money for charity.

The results of the Phase I/II coronavirus trial indicate no early safety concerns and induces strong immune responses in both parts of the immune system.

The trial is using thousands of participants in the UK, South Africa and Brazil.

