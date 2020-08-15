Secrets of Newbury's war revealed at Greenham Control Tower

YOU don’t have to walk far along the Kennet and Avon Canal before encountering one of the many concrete pillboxes positioned along its north bank. Why are there so many and what was their purpose? Once upon a time you would have seen a set of dragon’s teeth in Victoria Park. How might they have caused a problem for German tanks? And why did Newbury Racecourse have 37 miles of rail track running across it?

Newbury Area in World War II is a new exhibition at Greenham Control Tower that is sure to hold a few surprises for all of its visitors, even those who have lived here for many years. For example, while the memorial near St John’s roundabout recounts the bombing of the town in 1943, it is perhaps less well-known that this was, in fact, the third raid on Newbury. Curiously, the USAAF base at RAF Greenham Common was never attacked, yet played a crucial part in the invasion of Normandy in June 1944 and the less successful attempt to cross the River Rhine at Arnhem in September of that year.

Many of the Horsa gliders that took part in those raids were manufactured by Elliots of Newbury. Before the war their skilled workforce turned out stylish chairs, but as these were unlikely to defeat Hitler the firm turned its attention to aircraft manufacture and provided parts for aeroplanes such as Spitfires and Mosquitoes.

This exhibition was due to be launched in May 2020 to coincide with the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Due to the crisis the world is currently experiencing, it was postponed. However, visitors will be welcome to review the exhibition from Saturday, which is, coincidentally, the 75th anniversary of the day the Japanese surrendered and the Second World War came to an end.

A specially commissioned exhibit demonstrates how the dropping of the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima in 1945 led to Japan’s surrender, Greenham’s subsequent involvement in the Cold War, and the siting of cruise missiles there in the 1980s.

Groups of up to six people will be guided through the tower at 40-minute intervals on Saturdays and Sundays only, the first tour starting at 11am. There is no need to book in advance.

Names and contact details will be taken at the door when visitors sign up for a timed tour. Entrance to the tower is free though donations to this volunteer-run heritage centre are encouraged. Although the indoor café at the tower is closed, refreshments are available from the outside where visitors may take advantage of the newly-furnished terrace.

To complement the exhibition at the tower, volunteers have worked out a Heritage Walking Trail around key sites with a particular link to the Second World War. Details of each site are given in a fold-out leaflet that also contains a helpful map. The leaflets are available free of charge from the tower and Newbury library.

Greenham Control Tower is a registered charity and relies on volunteers to serve as guides, undertake various administrative responsibilities and help in the café. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer go to www.greenhamtower.org.uk/volunteering/

The café is open on Thursday and Fridays from 11am-3pm and Saturdays and Sundays 10.30am-3pm. Donations can be made at the tower and through The Good Exchange at https://app.thegoodexchange.com/applicants/5736/greenham-control-tower-ltd