Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Princess Anne at 70 : a gallery of pictures from her visits to West Berkshire

Happy birthday to The Princess Royal

Princess Anne at 70 : a gallery of pictures from her visits to Newbury

Princess Anne visits Newbury in 2005

PRINCESS Anne is 70 today. 

The Princess Royal has paid many visits to Newbury over the years and we have put together a few pictures to mark the occasion.

Were you there at any of these occasions? Do you remember her visit?

We'll start with this group of excited children waiting to catch a glimpse of Princess Anne in February 2004 - recognise any of them?

100%

100%

She was back again in 2005

100%

And again later in the year...

100%

In 2006 she visited Citizens Advice

100%

100%

She was at the races in 2008

100%

In 2012 she unveiled a memorial in Greenham to commemorate American servicemen killed in 1944

100%

And visited West Berkshire Community Hospital to open the gardens in 2014

100%

In 2016 Princess Anne visited Mary Hare School for their 70th year celebrations

100%

And most recently in 2019, The Princess Royal visited Prior's Court School for its 20th anniversary

100%

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Thatcham grandmother accused of causing death by careless driving

Thatcham grandmother accused of causing death by careless driving

Watch video of dramatic dog rescue from boiling hot car

Dramatic dog rescue

Watermill and Donnington Castle Red Alert light-up tonight

Watermill and Donnington Castle Red Alert light-up tonight

Red Arrows fly-past for VJ Day

RAF Red Arrows set to fly over West Berkshire to mark VJ 75

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33