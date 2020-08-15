Newbury marks VJ Day 75 with wreaths laid by Burma Star Association and Royal British Legion

Newbury marked the 75th anniversary of Victory over Japan (VJ Day) with two services today (Saturday).

August 15 marks the day that the Empire of Japan surrendered at the end of the Second World War after four years of fighting across the Pacific and the Far East.

Newbury commemorated the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War with speeches and wreath laying at the Town Hall and war memorial.

The mayor of Newbury Elizabeth O'Keeffe, town crier Brian Sylvester and Newbury MP Laura Farris read poems and speeches on the Town Hall steps before 11am.

The civic party then marched to the war memorial to join members of Newbury Royal British Legion branch and women's section and the Newbury Burma Star Association.

The association promotes the comradeship experienced during the bitter fighting in the jungles and hostile terrain of Burma and assists veterans of the Burma Campaign and relatives.

Prayers were read by the Rev Keri Eynon, followed by the Last Post, Reveille and the Kohima Epitaph "When You Go Home, Tell Them Of Us And Say, For Your Tomorrow, We Gave Our Today".

The Kohima Eptaph is associated with the Battle of Kohima in 1944, when an allied army repulsed a Japanese invasion force of 100,000 men. The epitaph is inscribed on the Kohima 2nd Division Memorial.

In Burma, The 14th Army numbered more than one million men, the largest Commonwealth army ever assembled. Today it is known to many as ‘The Forgotten Army’, as their efforts were largely overlooked at the time.

Secretary of Newbury Royal British Legion branch Keith Williams said: "It's very important that we mark today because we are all getting older. If we don't do it now, who's going to teach the younger generation in the future?"

Wreaths were laid by chairman of the Newbury branch of the Burma Star Association Dave Glover, Newbury RBL chairman Chris Green and chairwoman of the Newbury RBL women's section Elizabeth Williams.

Ms O'Keeffe, Mrs Farris, the chairman of West Berkshire Council Graham Pask and members of the American Legion also laid wreaths.

Mrs Farris said: "This is such an important date. The end - the absolute conclusion - of the Second World War. But an important date for us in West Berkshire, because it's the only opportunity we've had to gather formally and commemorate the 75th anniversary of the war."

VJ Day is marked on September 2 in the US, the day the surrender document was signed aboard the USS Missouri.

The surrender followed the dropping of atomic bombs on the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and August 9, the same day the Soviet Union declared war on Japan.

