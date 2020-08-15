Red Arrows VJ Day 75 flight over West Berkshire cancelled

Man accused of outraging public decency and assault
Sat, 15 Aug 2020
The Red Arrows scheduled flight over West Berkshire and north Hampshire has been cancelled.
The RAF display team was set to soar over the district on their route to London as part of today's VJ Day commemorations.
But the team has said that the low cloud cover means that safety has to be put first.
Sadly, the appalling weather - as seen here on approach into @RAFBrizeNorton this afternoon - has forced us to cancel today’s flypast over #London for #VJDay75. Very disappointing but safety always our first priority. #RedArrows pic.twitter.com/nEd4BTZhBp— Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) August 15, 2020
