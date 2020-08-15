Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Red Arrows VJ Day 75 flight over West Berkshire cancelled

Cockpit video shows visibility is too dangerous

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Red Arrows and Patrouille de France spectacular flypast over Newbury caught on video

The Red Arrows scheduled flight over West Berkshire and north Hampshire has been cancelled. 

The RAF display team was set to soar over the district on their route to London as part of today's VJ Day commemorations.

But the team has said that the low cloud cover means that safety has to be put first.  

