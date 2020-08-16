Man stabbed in Westwood Road, Tilehurst

AN appeal has been launched after a man was stabbed in Tilehurst.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was is in a stable condition in hospital.

The stabbing follows an altercation that took place between two men at a property in Westwood Road at around 12.45am today (Sunday).

No arrests have been made and Thames Valley Police is appealing for information about the incident of grievous bodily harm.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Alice Broad, based at Newbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone with information about this incident, or who saw what happened, to please come forward.

“I would like to reassure the local community that we believe this to be an isolated incident and that there isn’t a threat to the wider community.

“There is a scene watch in place in Westwood Road and the road remains closed at this time.

“Officers will be in the local area conducting enquiries, please approach them if you have any questions.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, or making a report online, quoting reference 43200254730.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.”