Pc Andrew Harper's step-sister pays tribute one year after Thames Valley Police officer's death

The step-sister of Pc Andrew Harper has paid tribute to her "friendly giant", "biggest buddy" and "angel" a year after the officer's death.

Amelia Adlam said she was left with "utter confusion and disbelief" after hearing that the 28-year-old who taught her to laugh whenever possible had been taken.

Pc Harper died from multiple injuries after he was dragged for more than a mile along country roads in West Berkshire on August 15 last year.

The officer, who had married childhood sweetheart Lissie 28 days before, had been responding to reports of a quad bike theft in Stanford Dingley.

He got caught in a strap attached to the stolen bike, towed by a vehicle being driven by Henry Long.

Long, 19 from Mortimer, along with passengers Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, 18, of Mortimer and Aldermaston, were convicted of the officer's manslaughter last month.

A year after her step-brother's tragic death, Miss Adlam said: "Andrew, what a journey we have been on, the past year has been rough, tough and absolutely unimaginably painful.

"A year ago today I would have never thought I would have had to go through what we have. We have all sat in court and heard about the awful things that happened to you. We have all wanted justice and we all miss you. Not just me, but our family. We all love you Andrew.

“I remember the morning after you died when I was told the news that my big brother had been so cruelly taken away from me. My mind wouldn’t believe it as I sat in bed waiting for news on what happened to you in that dreadful night. I was left in utter confusion and disbelief that you had gone.

“I’m angry your life was stolen from you, from us, you didn’t deserve this. You deserved the world and more.

“I have our memories locked in my heart forever and I will never forget the good times. Whenever you came round it was the biggest whirlwind of eating, playing and making fun of how I still hadn’t grown.

"You taught me to laugh whenever I possibly can and not to worry, I sit looking at our funny messages from the past and how you wished for me to come and be a traffic cop with you one day. I said never in a million years yet you always insisted how it was so fun because you could drive fast.

“I have been to court, I sat and listened to the pain and torture you were put through before your last breath. I go home and try to do my best. I try to carry on and I try to remember the good times yet sometimes the horrific ones are what stay in your head the most. I went to court for me and for you Andrew. To show you how much you meant to me and so I can move forward knowing I tried as hard as I could to stand by you.

“Last October I sat with you, I remembered about how you used to tuck your tracksuit bottoms into your socks and how you used to wear velcro trainers while seeing your coffin in front of my eyes. I miss those good times and where we would sit and watch films until someone fell asleep. I miss your high protein breakfasts that contained four eggs and two avocados.

"I miss your shoes being so big I could fit both my feet inside of them. I will forever miss you, every second of every minute of every hour of every day.

“The hole you have left in our hearts is greater than the room left. My brother I can’t explain the ache you have left us with, my friendly giant, my biggest buddy and now my angel. I love you x."

Mrs Harper and Pc Harper's mother Debbie Adlam have launched Andrew's Law campaigns for tougher punishments for those who kill police officers and emergency service workers.