Reading Magistrates' Court: Door staff assault charge against Thatcham man is withdrawn

A THATCHAM man accused of threatening door staff and an assault has had the charges against him withdrawn.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Kershaw, who lives in Mount Road, had been charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards door staff with the intent of provoking fear of violence in them.

In addition, Mr Kershaw was charged with assaulting Steven Robbins by beating.

Both offences were said to have been committed in Newbury on December 22 last year.

On Friday, August 7, Reading magistrates were told that the Crown Prosecution Service were discontinuing the case.