Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Tilehurst stabbing

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Tilehurst.

Police were called following an altercation that took place between two men at a property in Westwood Road at around 12.45am on Sunday.

A victim, man in his 20s, is in a stable condition in hospital.

Thames Valley Police said this afternoon that a 20-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Alice Broad, based at Newbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone with information about this incident, or who saw what happened, to please come forward.

“I would like to reassure the local community that we believe this to be an isolated incident and that there isn’t a threat to the wider community.

“Officers will be in the local area conducting enquiries, please approach them if you have any questions.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, or making a report online, quoting reference 43200254730.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.”