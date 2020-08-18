Cows being targeted and injured on Hungerford Common

VANDALS are now deliberately targeting and injuring the cows on Hungerford Common.

And, in what appears to be a campaign against the landowner, the Town & Manor of Hungerford, they have removed signs warning motorists to slow down for the creatures.

The animals have already had to be treated for cuts and abscesses on their hooves caused by broken glass.

The Town & Manor trustees said in a statement: “Hungerford Common is a stunning natural beauty spot that is enjoyed by hundreds of visitors every day.

“Yet, this is in danger of being spoiled for everyone by the careless and thoughtless behaviour of a few.

“In recent days there have been deliberate attacks of vandalism aimed at damaging the common and injuring the cattle that live there.

“This has included broken glass left in areas that are specifically used for the cattle, removal of our warning signs and taking down the signs warning traffic to slow down for the cattle.”

The Constable of the Town & Manor, Nicholas Lumley, said: “I’m very concerned by this malicious behaviour and would ask the local residents of Hungerford to help us by reporting any acts of vandalism they spot.

“We have had to treat two cows for cuts and abscesses on their hooves as a result of broken glass on the common this year.

“We are prepared to use the resources available to us as a local charity to prosecute any offenders and upon conviction we would also wish to see those convicted to be locally named and shamed.

“Causing unnecessary suffering to animals is an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and carries unlimited fines and a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment.”

The issue was first highlighted last month, when it was reported that the hayward – the volunteer who looks after the cattle on the common – was having to collect waste left behind by visitors on a daily basis, to prevent the cattle eating it.

He was filling two bin bags with collected rubbish, including sharp objects, every day.

Mr Lumley said at the time: “It’s troubling to see the mess that’s being left on the common and I can’t understand how anybody can enjoy such a beautiful place then leave their waste for somebody else to clean up.

“We know that many local inhabitants help us by picking up litter, so this is just an indication of the problem.

“Is it too much to ask those who make use of this beautiful place to leave it as they find it?”

However this is the first time the cattle have apparently been deliberately targeted.