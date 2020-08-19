Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Caimans at home in West Berkshire's Living Rainforest

Snappy arrivals confiscated from the pet trade

A pair of caimans are now on display at Hampstead Norreys' Living Rainforest.

The duo of Cuvier’s dwarf caimans have been in the ecological centre’s care for almost a year.

However, they were quarantined for the first six months and were only introduced into their current enclosure recently.

With lockdown being phased out in the UK, visitors now have the opportunity to view them.

A competition was recently held online to name the caimans, with the results yet to be announced.

The Rainforest's strategic ops and innovations manager Rupert West said: "This cheeky pair were confiscated from the pet trade and for the first 18 months lived at a zoo in Birmingham. 

"They were growing fast and running out of space, so the Living Rainforest agreed to take over their care.

"Arriving last year, they had to be quarantined for six months, in a specifically-designed quarantine area."

