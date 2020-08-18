Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to August 15

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths revealed in new figures

There have been no coronavirus related deaths in West Berkshire in the last week.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today (Tuesday) says that nobody from the district died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate in the week ending August 7, or were registered up to August 15. 

The data records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the district remains at 132. 

The total increased by one for the first time in five weeks in the week ending July 24, with the death registered up to August 1. 

The ONS data shows that 64 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in care homes, 60 in hospitals, six at home, one death recorded as elsewhere and one in a hospice. 

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the lockdown began.  

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Queen's horse dies after Newbury races

Queen's horse dies after Newbury races

New leisure unit approved for shopping centre

New leisure unit approved for shopping centre

Red Arrows fly-past for VJ Day

RAF Red Arrows set to fly over West Berkshire to mark VJ 75

Man cleared of brutal knifepoint rape

Court

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33