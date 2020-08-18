Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to August 15

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

THE number of people from Basingstoke and Deane who have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate has stayed at 117 for the sixth successive week.

This means there were no registered deaths involving Covid-19 in the borough in the week ending Friday, August 7, but registered up to August 15.

Information from the Office for National Statistics shows that of the 117 people who have died, 78 died in hospitals, 33 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

As of yesterday (August 17), 955 people in the borough had tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of one in a week.  

