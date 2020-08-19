Reading Magistrates' Court: Upper Basildon man damaged car belonging to partner's father in Newbury

A MAN has been ordered to compensate his partner’s father after damaging his car in a rage.

He was also caught driving after drinking more than twice the legal limit and driving uninsured.

On Thursday, August 6, the 32-year-old was ordered to compensate his Newbury victim, although a restraining order was not made.

In the dock was Daniel William French, of Wakemans, Upper Basildon.

Christine Linus, prosecuting, said: “This was a domestic matter in that the car was damaged when the defendant and his then partner were having a disagreement... their child was present at the time.

“I haven’t been able to clarify, but last year she was seeking a restraining order for him not to contact her or to go to Kendall Close in Thatcham.

“I don’t know whether this is still being sought.”

Mr French admitted driving a Ford Transit on the A4 at the junction with Oxford Road in Newbury after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 82mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

Mr French further admitted driving without insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence on the same occasion.

Finally, he admitted damaging a BMW 320 belonging to Trevor Giles.

All the offences were committed in Newbury on November 3 and November 11 last year.

Adonis Daniel, defending, said: “The excess alcohol offence speaks for itself.”

Regarding the criminal damage, Mr Daniel said his client had wanted to compensate Mr Giles but had been warned by police to stay away from the family – “so he couldn’t make good on that”.

Mr French was fined £100 and made subject to a 12-month conditional discharge.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £100 compensation to Mr Giles in lieu of costs or an otherwise statutory victim services surcharge.

Finally, Mr French was banned from driving for 18 months, minus the period of an interim ban imposed at a previous court hearing.

A district judge declined to impose any restraining order, noting that Mr French had not reoffended since the offences were committed last November.