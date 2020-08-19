Fish die after algae bloom at Thatcham Nature Discovery Centre lakes

Dead fish are floating in Thatcham lakes and others are struggling to breath following an algae bloom.

A sign at the entrance to the lakes says: "There are blue green algae in the lake. These can produce toxins that are harmful to people and can kill animals. Please keep children and dogs out of the water."

The lakes and Nature Discovery Centre are managed by the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust (BBOWT).

Advice is to stay out of the water and not to touch any animals coming out of the lakes.

The Environment Agency has been approached for comment.

BBOWT said that yesterday (Tuesday) was the first time it had noticed fish struggling, and the trust had counted five dead fish so far.

The trust has said that an algae bloom is a natural process following hot weather, which combined with nutrient levels in the lake creates the perfect growing conditions for the organism.

BBOWT said that the bloom became noticeable in July.

As algae grows, it reduces oxygen levels in the water; leaving fish and other aquatic wildlife struggling to breathe.

The trust said: "This phenomenon is known as a ‘bloom’ and is common in this area. It is a naturally occurring process that usually has no impact on the wildlife, but it sometimes produces toxins.

"You cannot tell if the bloom is toxic just by looking at it, so during this time we ask visitors and their dogs to keep out of the water because sometimes, as the algae starts to die off, it can be harmful."

In 2016 the Newbury Weekly News reported BBOWT saying it would "carry out a full review to establish if any further action can be taken to help avoid similar occurrences in the future".

The trust said: "We have undertaken measures to try to improve the water quality, including encouraging our visitors not to feed the birds, and in previous years by introducing barley straw into the lake, which releases a chemical that helps prevent the growth of the algae.

"However, the problem is recurring. The recent very high temperatures combined with the deluge of rain has promoted the algae growth and churned up the sediment on the bottom of the lake, which means the oxygen levels in the water are low, which has sadly had an impact on the fish.

"The Environment Agency has been kept informed about the blue-green algae on the lake, and we continue to work with them to promote the safety of our visitors and the wildlife.

"We ask our visitors to remember not to feed the birds on the lake, and to keep dogs and children out of the water as it can be harmful."