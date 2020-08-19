Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Magistrates' Court: Hermitage man accused of witness intimidation in Newbury

Defendant shouted abuse at woman, prosecution claim

A MAN has been charged with witness intimidation in a criminal case.

On Thursday, August 6, Reading magistrates held a preliminary hearing into the case of Stephen Mervyn Banham.

The 45-year-old, of Manor Lane, Oare, Hermitage, did not attend but was legally represented at the hearing where he was accused of, knowing or believing that Nina Roberts was a witness in proceedings and shouting abuse at her which was intended to intimidate her, thereby causing the course of justice to be perverted, obstructed or interfered with.

The offence was said to have happened in Newbury on September 21 last year.

Magistrates adjourned the matter until a later date, when Mr Banham will be expected to attend and to enter a plea.

