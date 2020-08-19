Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of August 19

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is 510 – an increase of one from yesterday.

The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the UK is now 321,098, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 812.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 41,397.

The daily number of deaths within the 28 day range is 16. 

Since July 2, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.

The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance and diagnostics.

