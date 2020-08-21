Lower Way, Thatcham set to close for nearly two months for Thames Water works

ACCESS to the western end of Lower Way will be restricted for seven weeks.

The road will be closed between its junction with the A4 and its junction with Robertsfield from August 31 until October 19.

Furthermore, West Berkshire Council is prohibiting any vehicle proceeding westbound along London Road, turning left from its junction into Lower Way, and any vehicle proceeding eastbound along London Road turning right from its junction into Lower Way.

The alternative route for all vehicles affected will be via London Road, Benham Hill, Bath Road, Chapel Street, The Moors, and vice versa.

The closure and the prohibition of turning will be in place until October 19.

The closure will be in place between 8am and 6pm each day.

Residential access will be maintained throughout and the diversion will be signed on site, but the council has said that blue light access through the closure will not be maintained.