Three West Berkshire pubs reach finals of Great British Pub Awards

THREE West Berkshire pubs have been announced as finalists in the Great British Pub Awards.

This year’s awards aim to celebrate the nation’s pub heroes who have supported their communities through the coronavirus pandemic.

There are 15 different categories, with the winners chosen through a public vote.

The Globe, in Newbury, has been shortlisted for the Business Continuity Award for keeping going throughout the pandemic.

The pub was open every weekend throughout lockdown, serving takeaway drinks and snacks from a ‘tuck shop’ at the front.

Meanwhile, The Newbury pub, based in Bartholomew Street, has been shortlisted in the Front-Line Support Award for its production of hand sanitiser, which was distributed to NHS and other frontline staff throughout the crisis.

Right at the beginning of the pandemic, landlord Pete Lumber saw a gin distillery in Bristol producing its own hand sanitiser.

Mr Lumber is able to produce the sanitiser due to his access to 96 per cent ethanol and his gin distilling licence.

The Newbury raised sufficient funds to enable production of the sanitiser, which was distributed to local GP surgeries, care homes, meals on wheels services, soup kitchens and NHS hospices.

Finally, The Fox in Peasemore has been shortlisted in the Community Services category.

During lockdown, staff established a pop-up ‘village shop’ and mobilised volunteers to make deliveries, and to combat isolation among the elderly.

Voting closes at 11.59pm on Wednesday, August 26, with the results due to be announced on September 24.

Recognised Pub Heroes will receive a £10,000 cash prize.

To vote, visit https://www.greatbritishpubawards.co.uk/vote/