Newbury Parkway: Pandora jewellery shop closure 'imminent'

PANDORA, the jewellery shop in Parkway, Newbury, is set to close any day now.

The East Street store has been earmarked for closure and is currently holding a closing down sale.

A spokeswoman for the Newbury branch, who asked not to be named, said no precise date had been announced but that closure was “imminent”.

The branch had closed in March due to the coronavirus crisis, but reopened on June 16.