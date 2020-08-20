Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Station Road Newbury to close to vehicles from next week

Closure is to assist active travel

John Herring

John Herring

road ahead closed

STATION Road in Newbury will be closed to all vehicles next week. 

The road will be closed between Bartholomew Street and Link Road from Wednesday. 

West Berkshire Council has said that the closure is necessary “to facilitate and promote active travel within Newbury and will be enforced by signs, bollards and large planters placed on the carriageway”. 

The council said that the closure will be monitored closely.

If the scheme is deemed a success the local authority could look to make the restrictions permanent after 16 months.

The section of road will still be open to pedestrians and cyclists.

  • brunin the bear

    20/08/2020 - 08:36

    Gradually forcing cars out- another blow to the shopping/business area. twats

