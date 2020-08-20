Station Road Newbury to close to vehicles from next week

STATION Road in Newbury will be closed to all vehicles next week.

The road will be closed between Bartholomew Street and Link Road from Wednesday.

West Berkshire Council has said that the closure is necessary “to facilitate and promote active travel within Newbury and will be enforced by signs, bollards and large planters placed on the carriageway”.

The council said that the closure will be monitored closely.

If the scheme is deemed a success the local authority could look to make the restrictions permanent after 16 months.

The section of road will still be open to pedestrians and cyclists.