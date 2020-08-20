LIVE: GCSE results and reaction as it happens

WELCOME TO OUR LIVE BLOG!

Students from across West Berkshire and North Hampshire will be picking up their GCSE results today (Thursday), which for the first time will be based on teachers' predicted grades following the Government U-turn on Monday.

And while there won't be images of students embracing each other as they open those envelopes, we will still be bringing you all the results and reaction from schools across West Berkshire and North Hampshire throughout the day below.

3.30pm

Results coming in thick and fast now! Announcements have been made by The Downs School, Compton, and Denefield School, Tilehurst.

2.22pm

Willink School head: "It is important to remember that these results are a testament to their hard work and perseverance over many years."

2.14pm

The St Barts results are in and the headteacher says they are "exceptional"

2.13pm

Staff at Pangbourne College have spoken out against the controversial results algorithm that was scrapped in England on Monday.

1.43pm

Park House School headteacher Derek Peaple says pupils "have very exciting futures ahead". Rebecca Sheldon (pictured below) celebrated achieving 9 grade 9s and 3 grade 7s.

1.40pm

Little Heath School in Tilehurst has reported another year of GCSE successes, with some students going notably beyond their Key Stage 2 performances. The full story can be found here.

12.10pm

The principal of Padworth College has congratulated GCSE students on a strong showing this year.

11.16am

Pupils at John O'Gaunt School in Hungerford picked up their results this morning. Our photographer went along to capture the moment. The results are here.

11.14am

Theale Green School has made a set of announcements on its results, available here.

11.02am

Trinity School in Newbury has issued its results and top pupils and they can be viewed here

9.47am

Kennet School in Thatcham has posted its results and they can be viewed here

9.10am

Principal at St Gabriel's School, Ricki Smith, said: "As with the A levels last week, we are delighted that the results achieved by our Year 11 pupils this year.

The ongoing controversy around the grades that have been awarded should in no way take away from what has been nearly two years of hard work, and more recent uncertainty, for all our Year 11 pupils, and those nationwide. We look forward to them returning to school and embarking upon the exciting, next stage of their education in the sixth form.

"This year will be remembered for many reasons. However, it is important that we do not let it be defined by the impact of the pandemic, but by the educational growth and achievement that has prospered at St Gabriel’s, despite this circumstance. I am most grateful for the professionalism and dedication shown by all staff through this difficult time."

Miss England finalist and St Gabriel's pupil Rysa Saujani opened her results today, achieving grades 9-7 across all her subjects.

Pupils will receive their GCSE results following a U-turn on grading – but BTec pupils will have to wait for their grades amid last-minute changes.

Teenagers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be awarded their final results, the higher of either their teachers’ estimated grade or the moderated grade, after exams were cancelled.

It follows the announcement that GCSE and A-level students would be able to receive grades based on assessments by schools or colleges, rather than an algorithm, after thousands of A-level results were downgraded last week.

BTec grades were not included in the original U-turn, but on Wednesday – with just hours to go until results day – Pearson said it would regrade BTecs to “address concerns about unfairness”.

The exam board told schools and colleges not to publish level 1 and 2 results in the vocational qualifications on Thursday to give them more time to recalculate the grades.

It is still unclear what the appeals process will be for GCSE and A-level students who are unhappy with their results following the U-turn.

But England’s exams regulator previously said individual pupils would not be allowed to challenge teacher-assessed grades.

Traditional A*-G grades have been scrapped and replaced with a 9-1 system amid reforms, with 9 the highest result. A 4 is broadly equivalent to a C grade, and a 7 broadly equivalent to an A.

Students receiving GCSE results this summer will get numerical grades for all their subjects as all courses have now moved over to the new grading system.

The West Berkshire Training Consortium (WBTC) has offered the following advice:

"We know it’s been a challenging six months for everyone and the confusion around results will have brought more uncertainty. Whatever your results, there are lots of options available to you locally whether you’re ready to start your career with an apprenticeship or want to go to college.

"West Berkshire Training Consortium are offering free and impartial advice at our appointment only Information, Advice and Guidance events on:

Thursday 3rd September 9:30am – 2:30pm

Tuesday 8th September 9:30am – 4:30pm

Book your appointment now by emailing rachel@wbtc-uk.com or call 01635 35 975.

What options are available with WBTC?

· Apprenticeships

· Enhanced Traineeships

· Traineeships

· Great Start

"An apprenticeship is an excellent way to launch your career. You will gain hands-on experience with a local employer, as well as relevant work-based qualifications. You will develop the skills needed to be a valued employee in any organisation, helping you to launch your career.

"Enhanced Traineeships are our innovative new way of working. They allow you to start your career journey now with an employer by doing a traineeship. This can then become an apprenticeship when the employer is confident they can fully support your learning.

"Traineeships are a great starting point if you don’t feel ready for an apprenticeship. You will do a period of work experience with an employer, while also spending a day a week at our training centre in Newbury gaining relevant knowledge and skills to prepare you for the world of work.

"If your results didn’t go as planned and you’re not sure what to do next, don’t worry. Our Great Start programme will be perfect for you. The programme will get you started on the right path, allowing you to control the courses, placements and experiences you have.

"Find out more about these options and more on our website www.wbtc-uk.com

"Whatever you choose to do next has to be right for you and your future. Take the time to make your decision and seek advice from friends, family and professional organisations if you need it. Also remember to enjoy this time, it’s the exciting start of your next chapter and hundreds of possibilities await you!"