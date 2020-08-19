Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury woman denies harassing man

A NEWBURY woman has denied pursuing a course of harassment against a man and attacking him.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 3, was Lisa Sharon Smyth.

The 52-year-old, of Springfield Lane, is accused of pursuing a course of conduct which she knew amounted to the harassment of David Booth, by posting lots of notes through his letterbox and by verbally abusing him in Newbury on April 5.

Ms Smyth, who was legally represented at the hearing, is further charged with assaulting Mr Booth by beating him on the same occasion and causing criminal damage to a gate.

She spoke only to confirm her details and to plead not guilty to each charge.

Magistrates told her the case could proceed no further that day and that a trial date would have to be arranged.

Ms Smyth was meanwhile released on conditional bail.