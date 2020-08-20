Will Newbury and West Berkshire be hit by Storm Ellen?

A yellow weather warning is in place for West Berkshire tomorrow (Friday) as Storm Ellen is predicted to move eastwards over the UK.

High south-westerly winds of up to 44 miles per hour are expected between 4am and 6pm.

Winds of up to 66 miles per hour have been recorded today at Pembrey Sands in Wales as Storm Ellen hit Ireland and western parts of Britain, the Met Office said.

The forecaster tweeted: “Storm Ellen is currently bringing some unseasonably windy weather across the west with Wales having seen the strongest winds so far.”

Forecaster Luke Miall said Ellen will be felt “for the next couple of days” and is “not going to move through really quickly so we will continue to see a really big area of low pressure through the rest of this week”.

The stormy conditions come just a week after scorching temperatures across the UK with the mercury hitting 34ºC (93F) for six consecutive days.