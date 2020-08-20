Thatcham's Lakeside Superbowl reopens

PEOPLE enjoyed a game of bowling for the first time in months on Saturday as Thatcham’s Lakeside Superbowl reopened its doors.

The venue had been shut since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, following the easing of lockdown restrictions in England, bowling alleys across the country were given the all clear to reopen on August 15.

Bob Rae, the managing director of BDZ Group – which acquired the alley in 2018 – said: “We have waited a long time for this day and all of our staff are looking forward to welcoming our customers back to both our facilities.

“We have implemented full Covid safe procedures with alternative lane use and full social distancing practices.

“All our staff have also been trained to the new procedures.

“In addition, we are also participating in the Government Eat Out to Help Out scheme, so come down Monday to Wednesday and get 50 per cent off your food while enjoying a few games of bowling.”