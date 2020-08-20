Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man sent to Crown Court on child sex images charges

A NEWBURY man has been sent to the crown court for sentencing after he admitted possessing indecent images of children.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 12, was Christopher Mulley.

The 67-year-old, who lives at Epsom Crescent, admitted possessing or making eight indecent photos of a child in Category A – the most serious and extreme in the classification system.

In addition, he admitted making or possessing 12 indecent images of a child in Category B and of making or possessing 15 such images in Category C.

All the above offences were said to have been committed in Newbury between July 21, 2010, and March 11 last year.

Magistrates decided that the case was so serious that their powers of punishment were insufficient and that it should be sentenced by a judge.

They declined jurisdiction and committed the matters to Reading Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

Mr Mulley was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.