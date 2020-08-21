Pc Andrew Harper killers will have sentences reviewed

THE three West Berkshire teenagers who were jailed for killing police officer Andrew Harper will have their sentences reviewed, it was confirmed today.

Nineteen-year-old Henry Long, from Mortimer, who was driving the car that dragged Pc Harper to his death in August 2019, was jailed for 16 years for manslaughter at the Old Bailey in London.

The two other occupants of the car, 18-year-olds Jessie Cole, from Aldermaston, and Albert Bowers, from Mortimer Common, were each jailed for 13 years.

The prison sentences handed to the three have been referred to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General for judges to decide whether they were too lenient.

The 28-year-old Thames Valley Police traffic officer died in horrific circumstances on August 15 last year when he tried to stop the trio fleeing after they stole a quad bike in Stanford Dingley.

The Attorney General said on Friday: “This was a horrific crime which resulted in the death of a much-respected police officer while he was on duty, protecting his community.

“Having personally considered the details of this shocking case, I have decided to refer the sentences of Pc Andrew Harper’s killers to the Court of Appeal.

“Attacks made against emergency workers will not be tolerated and offenders should be punished with the greatest severity for such heinous crimes.”

The news comes just a day after Cole and Bowers both announced they would be appealing their sentences because they felt they were too harsh.