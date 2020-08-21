Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

High winds force cancellation of Greenham aerial show

Corn Exchange's Gorilla Circus called off

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

High winds force cancellation of Greenham aerial show

Unfortunately tomorrow's aerial acrobatics show by Gorilla Circus at Greenham isn’t going ahead due to weather conditions

The Corn Exchange Newbury was due to present two shows by Gorilla Circus at Greenham Business Park tomorrow (Saturday, August 22) but, due to the weather conditions this week, they have had to take the difficult decision to cancel the performances.

The rain and high winds we have experienced over the past few days have reduced the amount of time the performers have had to rehearse and, as it is a complex aerial show, the winds forecast tomorrow are too high for the performance to take place.

Director the Corn Exchange director Katy Griffiths said ‘We know this will be disappointing news to those who have booked tickets and the whole team here were looking forward to welcoming the audiences to our first outdoor performances this year. However, the safety of the performers is of the utmost importance and the weather conditions mean the performances will not be going ahead this weekend. Gorilla Circus is a fantastic, exciting company and we are in discussions with them about other opportunities to present the show so hope to be able to welcome them back to Newbury in the future.’

