Not guilty: Jury at Reading Crown Court clears death crash Thatcham grandmother

A THATCHAM grandmother has been cleared of causing the death of a young motorcyclist by careless driving.

Jurors took four hours and 46 minutes to reach the verdict on Tuesday, following a seven-day trial at Reading Crown Court.

The prosecution had claimed Christina Carroll gave 17-year-old Harry Broad no chance to brake as he approached on his Yamaha bike at the junction between Pound Lane and Lower Way between Thatcham and Newbury around 7.30am on January 21 last year.

Former Trinity School pupil Mr Broad, who lived in Swindon, died in hospital from head injuries on January 26, three days after his 18th birthday.

Sixty-two-year-old Mrs Carroll, who lives in Foxglove Way, had denied a single charge of causing his death by careless driving in her silver Mercedes.

A defence solicitor who represented Mrs Carroll, Sonia Ahmad, said after the verdict: “We are pleased with the unanimous not guilty verdict by the jury.

“Even though it has been rightfully concluded that our client was not responsible for the unfortunate accident, there are no winners in a case like this because a life has been lost.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the Broad family who suffered an immeasurable loss.”

Nadia Chbat, prosecuting, had previously told jurors: “Our case is that Mrs Carroll caused the death of Harry Broad by pulling out into his path.

“She was responsible for his death because her driving was below that which you would expect of a competent and careful driver.”

Giving evidence from the witness box, Mrs Carroll sobbed as she said: “I think about it every second of every minute of every day.”

But she claimed Mr Broad appeared to speed up, rather than brake, as she pulled out of the junction.

She said: “I stopped and looked right, which is the Newbury way; the motorcycle came from the right – you can really see a long way down that road.

“I could see his headlamp; he was a really long way away.

“There was a lorry I could see coming from the Thatcham way.

“The lorry seemed nearer to me.

“I proceeded to pull out of the junction, looked right and then there was a crash... I couldn’t understand how the motorbike got there as quick as that.

“I was just completely shocked.

“To me it seemed as if the motorbike speeded up... I was just totally shocked... I couldn’t believe it.”

Mrs Carroll said the motorcycle had been “going too fast” and added: “I managed to scramble out the passenger side and there was already somebody there with the boy on the floor.

“The poor boy kept trying to get up... it was just a nightmare... I was just hysterical.

“I think about it every second of every minute of every day.”

Mrs Carroll told the court of her devastation when police came to her door and told her husband John that Harry had died, but added: “It was nothing to what his family is going through.”