Compton Primary pupils complete school water feature

Year 6 pupils at Compton Primary School have put the finishing touches to their long-running water feature project.

Completion of the display’s construction was delayed by lockdown.

A school spokesperson said: "At Compton CE Primary, the outdoor environment is used to enhance the children’s learning.

"Part of this Year 6 wanted to develop the quiet area, making it more sensory and different from the playground.

"They wanted to create an oasis of calm and felt a water feature with sensory plants would be an excellent start."

Funding for the feature was raised from a sponsored three-legged walk in March and from a raffle.

A significant donation was made by PR Motors of Tidmarsh, while Grabloader of Reading provided soil for the project.

The pupils’ water feature is now installed in the school garden.