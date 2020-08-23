Compton Primary pupils complete school water feature
Year 6 pupils at Compton Primary School have put the finishing touches to their long-running water feature project.
Completion of the display’s construction was delayed by lockdown.
A school spokesperson said: "At Compton CE Primary, the outdoor environment is used to enhance the children’s learning.
"Part of this Year 6 wanted to develop the quiet area, making it more sensory and different from the playground.
"They wanted to create an oasis of calm and felt a water feature with sensory plants would be an excellent start."
Funding for the feature was raised from a sponsored three-legged walk in March and from a raffle.
A significant donation was made by PR Motors of Tidmarsh, while Grabloader of Reading provided soil for the project.
The pupils’ water feature is now installed in the school garden.
