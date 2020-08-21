Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Magistrates' Court: Speen man sent to Crown Court on drug dealing charges

Matter so serious the lower court declined jurisdiction

court of law_1

A SPEEN man has been sent to the crown court on charges of dealing in cocaine and cannabis.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 16, was Grayson Edwin Phillips.

The 45-year-old, of Brumwell Road, is charged with possessing 4.85g of the Class A-controlled drug cocaine, with intent to supply it.

He is further charged with possessing 36g of the Class B-controlled drug cannabis, with intent to supply it.

Both offences were said to have been committed in Newbury on Tuesday, June 9.

Mr Phillips, who was legally represented by Mike Davis at the hearing, was told that the matter was so serious that it should be heard by a judge and magistrates therefore declined further jurisdiction, sending the case to Reading Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

Mr Phillips was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.

