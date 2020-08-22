Newbury: another town centre outlet to close

NEWBURY’s Hog & Hedge café has closed.

A sign in the window says: “We are closed until further notice.

“We hope to be able to welcome you back into Hog & Hedge before too long. Please follow us on Instagram for further updates. Thank you.”

The Northbrook Street café opened in 2018. People on social media said they had seen furniture being removed from the building last week.

Hog & Hedge has been approached for comment.