Newbury: Hog & Hedge 'closed until further notice'

Northbrook Street café opened in 2018

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

New town centre outlet to close

NEWBURY’s Hog & Hedge café is closed - for the time being at least.

A sign in the  window says: “We are closed until further notice.

“We hope to be able to welcome you back into Hog & Hedge before too long. Please follow us on Instagram for further updates. Thank you.” 

The Northbrook Street café opened in 2018. People on social media said they had seen furniture being removed from the building last week. 

Hog & Hedge has been approached for comment.  

