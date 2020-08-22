Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Woman denies harassing man

Defendant pleads not guilty to posting letters and verbal abuse

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

court gavel

A NEWBURY woman has denied pursuing a course of harassment against a man and attacking him.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 3, was Lisa Sharon Smyth.

The 52-year-old, of Springfield Lane, is accused of pursuing a course of conduct which she knew amounted to the harassment of David Booth, by posting lots of notes through his letterbox and by verbally abusing him in Newbury on April 5.

Ms Smyth, who was legally represented at the hearing, is further charged with assaulting Mr Booth by beating him on the same occasion and causing criminal damage to a gate.

She spoke only to confirm her details and to plead not guilty to each charge.

Magistrates told her the case could proceed no further that day and that a trial date would have to be arranged.

Ms Smyth was meanwhile released on conditional bail.

