Reading Magistrates' Court: Speen man accused of assaulting woman

Defendant also charged with theft

A SPEEN man has been accused of assaulting a woman.

On Monday, August 3, Reading magistrates held a preliminary hearing into the case against Stephen Kenneth Sadler.

The 48-year-old, who lives at Brummell Road, is charged with assaulting Rogeria Ramos by beating her in Newbury.

Mr Sadler is further accused of entering Poundland in Northbrook Street, Newbury, as a trespasser and stealing £9 worth of confectionery.

Finally, he is accused of causing £706.40 worth of damage to the shop’s front window.

All the offences were said to have been committed on January 6.

Mr Sadler did not attend the hearing but was legally represented by Rob Jacques.

Magistrates agreed to adjourn the case for Mr Sadler to attend and to enter pleas.

