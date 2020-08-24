Storm Francis: Met Office yellow weather warning as wind speeds expected to reach 50mph across West Berkshire

THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for West Berkshire on Tuesday, with wind speeds approaching 50mph and heavy rain predicted.

The warning is in place for 24 hours from 9am Tuesday morning through to 9am Wednesday.

In the Newbury area, heavy rain is predicted throughout the night into late Tuesday morning with the wind speeds building up to peak at around 2pm to 3pm.

A yellow warning means severe weather is possible and you are advised to take extra care.