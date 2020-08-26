Englefield Gardens reopened to visitors

The Englefield Estate reopened its gardens to visitors on Monday.

Open every Monday, admission to the gardens will be between 10am and 6pm until October.

Between November and March, opening hours will be revised to between 10am and 4pm.

Pre-booking is not required, an entry fee of £5 is payable on-site.

Ball games, picnics and non-guide dogs are strictly prohibited on the premises. All visitors must use the hand sanitiser available at the main gate.

The estate's website says: "We're pleased to announce that we can now welcome you back to Englefield Gardens.

"The safety of visitors and staff remains our main priority, so your visit may feel slightly different. Social distancing is essential, both in the car park and the gardens.

"We ask that visitors act with kindness and consideration to those around them and please only visit us if you are feeling well."

Group tours can be booked from Tuesday to Thursday until October for a minimum of twenty people. They are led by the head gardener and must be booked in advance. Email gardens@englefield.co.uk for more information and to book your tour.

Englefield House is not open to the public.