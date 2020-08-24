Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Police appeal for missing Burghfield Common girl

Force releases photograph of 17-year-old Casey McCloud

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Police appeal after Burghfield Common woman reported missing

Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal following the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl from Burghfield Common.

The last confirmed sighting of Casey McCloud was in Southampton on Tuesday.

She was wearing a black hooded top, black ripped jeans and white Nike trainers, and carrying a small white shoulder bag.

In addition to Burghfield Common, she is believed to have ties to Southampton, Croydon and Crawley.

She is white, around 5ft 6ins tall, and of average build, with straight blond shoulder-length hair.

Anybody with information they believe to be relevant to the investigation should contact the 24-hour police enquiry centre on 101, quoting reference number 43200259418.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Top jockey's son stole £300,000

Top jockey's son stole £300,000

Hog & Hedge 'closed until further notice'

New town centre outlet to close

Not guilty: death crash grandmother cleared

Not guilty: death crash grandmother cleared

Three West Berkshire pubs reach finals of Great British Pub Awards

Ross Kemp and Britains Volunteer Army featuring The Newbury on BBC One

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33