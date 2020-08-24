Police appeal for missing Burghfield Common girl

Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal following the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl from Burghfield Common.

The last confirmed sighting of Casey McCloud was in Southampton on Tuesday.

She was wearing a black hooded top, black ripped jeans and white Nike trainers, and carrying a small white shoulder bag.

In addition to Burghfield Common, she is believed to have ties to Southampton, Croydon and Crawley.

She is white, around 5ft 6ins tall, and of average build, with straight blond shoulder-length hair.

Anybody with information they believe to be relevant to the investigation should contact the 24-hour police enquiry centre on 101, quoting reference number 43200259418.