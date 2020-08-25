Covid-19 crisis forces Newbury soft play centre Wonderland to close

Wonderland Soft Play in York Road, Newbury, will not re-open after being shut during the lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday it posted on its Facebook page: "Wonderland has tried hard to get through these unprecedented times since we have been closed but despite our best efforts it is with a very heavy heart that we would like to inform our customers that sadly we will not be re-opening Wonderland Soft Play.

"As a small business owner having a soft play area the decision not to re-open has been incredibly hard and heart-breaking as this was our first year trying to get on our feet but with little money behind us it's very hard.

"This has been a devastating blow for all indoor soft play areas nationally and the industry is on the verge of collapse.

"The small grant we did receive was simply not enough to cover the ongoing costs of running the company let alone the investment needed to re-open in accordance with guidelines.

"With furlough coming to an end, no insurance pay outs and mounting non-negotiable costs, the funds we have are simply not enough to keep going any longer.

"As you can imagine this is a difficult time for everyone including the team and their families as well.

"We would like to thank everyone for putting smiles on our faces and making our jobs so much fun!

"Sadly we have to say goodbye"

Wonderland











