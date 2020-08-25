Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Storm Francis brings trees down at Greenham Common

High winds cause damage



TAKE care if you are out walking as Storm Francis blows through Newbury.

These pictures taken at Greenham Common this afternoon show the damage strong winds can do - even though Storm Francis is more powerful in other parts of the country, wind speeds up to 45 mph are still extremely dangerous

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for West Berkshire, which means severe weather is possible and you are advised to take extra care.

