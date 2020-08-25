Storm Francis brings trees down at Greenham Common

Latest coronavirus figures delayed due to technical difficulties
Tue, 25 Aug 2020
TAKE care if you are out walking as Storm Francis blows through Newbury.
These pictures taken at Greenham Common this afternoon show the damage strong winds can do - even though Storm Francis is more powerful in other parts of the country, wind speeds up to 45 mph are still extremely dangerous
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for West Berkshire, which means severe weather is possible and you are advised to take extra care.
