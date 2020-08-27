Worn out pathways at popular Newbury park to be replaced

The worn-out pathways at Newbury’s City Recreation Ground will be upgraded using a material made of recycled rubber.

The work will start on September 1 and take around five weeks to complete.

Agri-Flex is a 100-per-cent recycled rubber product that has been developed to be bound together to create a strong, durable and long-lasting surface that resembles the look of aggregate.

The council says that for pathways, this material is more user-friendly as it acts as a safer surface with excellent slip resistance.

It adds that if someone happens to fall or trip, they will not hurt themselves as badly as on tarmac or concrete.

Newbury Town Council leader Martin Colston said: “We are very proud of Newbury’s open spaces and are committed to providing outstanding parks, playgrounds and public spaces and this includes investing in City Recreation Ground.

“The use of recycled rubber to upgrade these paths also demonstrates the council’s environmental commitment.

“The new pathways will form part of a fitness trail with exercise equipment which will be installed later in the year.

“Users of the area will see some disruption during this time, but it will most definitely be worth it.”

He added: “There are also plans for a new MUGA [Multi Use Games Area], and the existing children’s play area will be upgraded.

“We will also be installing solar lighting and we hope to achieve Green Flag status for the area in the future as we have done at Victoria Park.

“All of these works form part of the council’s ongoing programme of CIL [Community Infrastructure Levy] expenditure.

“These are funds which we have received from developers as conditions of their planning permissions, so there is no cost to our residents or council tax payers.”

The work will be carried out by Star Rubber Environmental Ltd.