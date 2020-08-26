Reading Crown Court: Newbury man who attacked woman 'severely beaten' in prison

A TERRIFIED prisoner begged a judge to transfer him from HMP Bullingdon, in Bicester, because other convicts had turned on him.

He was appearing in the dock at Reading Crown Court on July 30 where he was due to be sentenced for punching a woman unconscious.

Steve Molloy, representing the 32-year-old Newbury man, told judge Edward Burgess QC: “He is in an extremely distressed state” and did not want to leave the police cell.

Mr Molloy said that Paul Tidbury’s fellow prison inmates at Bullingdon had given him a “severe beating” after hearing of the impending rape trial, at which he was subsequently acquitted.

He added: “They thought it was [a trial] for the rape of a child.

“It wasn’t; it was a woman.”

Tidbury was persuaded to come up from the cells after Judge Burgess promised to look into the possibility of having him transferred to another prison to serve his sentences.

But after jailing Tidbury for knocking the woman unconscious, the judge told Mr Molloy that he had just been advised by the prison service that they were not prepared to transfer Tidbury and that he would have be taken straight back to HMP Bullingdon after all.