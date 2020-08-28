Reading Magistrates' Court: restraining order for Thatcham man who sent 'sexual' messages

A THATCHAM man has been made subject to a restraining order after sending sexually inappropriate emails to a woman.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 30, was Phillip James Allum.

The 35-year-old, who lives at Rosedale Gardens, admitted harassing the woman by making unwanted telephone calls and sending social media messages, some of which were sexually inappropriate, at Reading between January 20 and May 4.

Mr Allum was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £32.

In addition, he was made subject to a 12-month restraining order preventing him from contacting the woman, either directly or indirectly.