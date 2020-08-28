Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man charged with drug production

Medicine Festival goes ahead this weekend
Fri, 28 Aug 2020
MAGISTRATES have denied bail to a Newbury man who operated a cannabis producing operation.
In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 29, was 28-year-old Restak Evans, of Monks Lane.
He admitted producing the Class B-controlled drug cannabis and obstructing or resisting a police officer, both in Newbury on Tuesday, July 28.
However, he pleaded guilty on a basis that was not acceptable to the prosecution and so the case was adjourned in order for a Newton hearing – a mini trial to establish the facts – to be arranged.
Mr Evans was meanwhile remanded in custody.
