Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man charged with drug production

Defendant also charged with obstructing or resisting police

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

court of law_1

MAGISTRATES have denied bail to a Newbury man who operated a cannabis producing operation.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 29, was 28-year-old Restak Evans, of Monks Lane.

He admitted producing the Class B-controlled drug cannabis and obstructing or resisting a police officer, both in Newbury on Tuesday, July 28.

However, he pleaded guilty on a basis that was not acceptable to the prosecution and so the case was adjourned in order for a Newton hearing – a mini trial to establish the facts – to be arranged.

Mr Evans was meanwhile remanded in custody.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man admits raping a child

Man admits raping a child

Man who attacked woman 'severely beaten' in prison

Man who attacked woman 'severely beaten' in prison

Newbury dog rescue hero

Newbury dog rescue hero: 'I'd do it again in a heartbeat' as video goes viral

A34 shut

A34 shut following accident near between Abingdon and Didcot

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33