Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man charged with drug production

MAGISTRATES have denied bail to a Newbury man who operated a cannabis producing operation.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 29, was 28-year-old Restak Evans, of Monks Lane.

He admitted producing the Class B-controlled drug cannabis and obstructing or resisting a police officer, both in Newbury on Tuesday, July 28.

However, he pleaded guilty on a basis that was not acceptable to the prosecution and so the case was adjourned in order for a Newton hearing – a mini trial to establish the facts – to be arranged.

Mr Evans was meanwhile remanded in custody.