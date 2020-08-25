Roads closures across West Berkshire

A number of road closures will be in place in the coming weeks as utility companies and the district council carry out maintence works.

Station Road in Newbury will be closed to all vehicles between Bartholomew Street and Link Road from tomorrow (Wednesday, August 26).

West Berkshire Council said the closure was necessary to “facilitate and promote active travel within Newbury and will be enforced by signs, bollards and large planters placed on the carriageway”.

The district council said it would closely monitor the closure over the next 16 months and it could then be made permanent if it is successful.

The section of road will still be open to pedestrians and cyclists.

Part of Monks Lane in Newbury will be closed for several days next month as part of West Berkshire Council’s Highways Improvement Programme.

The road will be shut between September 7 and September 11, between 9.30am and 3.30pm and then again between 7pm and 11.30pm.

The closure will be in place from the A343 Andover Road to Newtown Road and is to allow highway improvements to be carried out.

Residential access will be maintained throughout and a signed diversion will be in place.

A section of Lower Way in Thatcham will be closed from 8am until 6pm from the end of this month.

The section of road between the A4 London Road and Robertsfield, opposite the Newbury Leisure Park, will shut from the end of August. The closure, which will be in place until October 19, is to allow Thames Water to work on the sewer mains.

Vehicles travelling down the A4 will be unable to turn into Lower Way.

The diversion is via London Road, Benham Hill, Bath Road, Chapel Street and The Moors.

Residential access will be maintained throughout.

A number of other road closures, which are subject to change but are correct at time of publication, will be in place across the district in the coming weeks. They include:

Hill Green Lane, Peasemore, will be closed from today (August 25) until Thursday (August 27) while a leak is repaired.

The closure will be between the junctions of Field Road and Mud Lane and a signed diversion is in place.

Residential access will be maintained throughout.

The B4000 will be closed in Upper Lambourn for two days while high friction surfacing is laid at the two equestrian crossings.

On Tuesday, September 1 the closure will be at Valley Equine Hospital and on Wednesday, September 2, the closure will be at the B4000 junction with Malt Shovel Lane. Uplands Lane can be used to gain access to and from Malt Shovel Lane.

Both closures are expected to be in place between 6am and 4pm but the road will be re-opened as soon as possible once works are finished for the day.

All through traffic will be diverted via B4001, B4507 and B4000, but will be maintained for pedestrians and emergency vehicles through both closures.

High Street in Compton will be closed between September 1 and 2, between 9.30am and 3.30pm, while improvements to the carriageway are carried out.

Residential access will be maintained throughout and a signed diversion will be in place.

Pangbourne Road, Upper Basildon, will be closed on September 1, between 8am and 5pm, while drainage works are carried out.

The closure will be in place from the junction with the unnamed road from Beckfords to Pangbourne Road to Yattendon Road.

Residential access will be maintained throughout and a signed diversion will be in place.

Spring Close in Upper Basildon will be closed on September 1, between 8am and 5pm, while drainage works are undertaken.

Residential access will be maintained throughout on site.

A number of roads in Padworth will be closed at the beginning of September to allow BT to carry out underground cabling works.

Padworth Lane will be closed between 9pm and 6am each night from September 1 until September 4.

The closure will be from School Road to the A4 Bath Road, though access will be permitted from the Bath Road up as far as the entrance of the Veolia recycling plant. Access into the recycling plant for Staff and HGVs will be available from 5am.

A diversion is in place via Rectory Road, Reading Road, Red Lane, Church Road, A340 (through Aldermaston), and the A4 (Bath Rd).

School Road and Silver Lane in Padworth will then be closed between 9pm and 6am each night from September 4 to September 9, from Rectory Road to Reading Road. The diversion is via Reading Road and Rectory Road.

The unnamed road from Broad Lane to New Barn Farm in Bucklebury will be closed on September 2, between 8am and 5pm.

The closure, which is to enable drainage works to take place, will be from the junction with Bucklebury Road and Manor Farm Road.

Beenham Hill will be closed, between 8am and 5pm, from September 3 to September 8.

The closure, which is from the junction of Webbs Lane to the A4 Bath Road is so drainage works can be carried out.

Residential access will be maintained throughout and a signed diversion will be in place.

Warnham Lane in Compton will be closed on September 3, from 8am until 5pm, while highways improvements are carried out.

Residential access will be maintained throughout and a signed diversion will be in place.

Porchester Road, Newbury will be closed between 8am and 5pm on September 4, while improvements to the carriageway are carried out.

Residential access will be maintained throughout and a signed diversion will be in place.

The service road outside Hungerford Town Hall will be closed every Wednesday between 5am and 2pm for the rest of this year.

This is to allow the Hungerford Weekly Market to continue to trade while social distancing is advised.

The restriction is in place until Wednesday, December 30 and will be reassessed and extended in the New Year if necessary.

