Latest coronavirus figures delayed due to technical difficulties

Today's statistics on the number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire have been delayed due to technical difficulties with the government website.

A notice on the site said it was trying to restore the service as soon as possible.

As we have done every day since they began publishing the statistics, Newburytoday will bring you the latest figures as soon as we can.

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire yesterday (Monday) stood at 516 – an increase of three on the day before.

Since July 2, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.

The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance and diagnostics.