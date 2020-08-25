Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Delays on A4 following collision near Aldermaston

Road partially blocked and traffic queuing

THE A4 is partially blocked westbound and delays of 20 minutes are being reported following an accident earlier this evening.

The RAC has said that there is heavy traffic between the A340 Basingstoke Road (Aldermaston) and Station Road in Woolhampton.

Reading Buses also put out a tweet this evening saying that some of its services were being delayed as a result.

This story will be updated with more details when we get them. 

