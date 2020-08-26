Police appeal for witnesses following collision near Newbury

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward following a road traffic collision near Newbury.

At around 2pm on August 25, there was a collision involving a blue Rover 75 and a blue Vauxhall Mokka at the junction of the A4 Bath Road and Nalderhill Road, near Stockcross.

The driver of the Rover - an 82 year-old man - and the driver of the Vauxhall - a 45 year-old woman - both received minor injuries that required hospital treatment. They have since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Sally Barden, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: "I am appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to get in touch.

"I am appealing particularly to any motorists who were driving in the area at the time to check their dash-cam footage and to contact us if you feel that you could help with my investigation.

"You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting URN 584 25/8/20, or by calling the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."