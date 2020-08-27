Reading Magistrates' Court: Bishops Green man admits raping a child

A Bishops Green man has admitted raping one child and engaging in sexual activity with another.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 19, was Finlay Williams.

The 19-year-old, who lives at Eagle Road, admitted raping one child and sexually assaulting her on the same occasion.

Mr Williams further admitted engaging in sexual activity in the presence of that child on another occasion.

Finally, he pleaded guilty to causing or inciting another child to engage in sexual activity by penetration on a third occasion.

All the charges were said to have taken place locally between 2018 and this year.

Mr Williams, who was legally represented at the hearing, spoke only to confirm his details and to indicate guilty pleas to all charges.

The rape charge can only be sentenced by a judge sitting at a crown court.

However, magistrates said the remaining matters were so serious that their powers of punishment were insufficient.

They therefore declined further jurisdiction and committed the entire matter to Reading Crown Court for sentencing.

Mr Williams was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.