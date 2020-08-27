Station Road Newbury now closed to all vehicles

AS reported last week, Station Road in Newbury has now been closed to all vehicles, and planters and bollards have been installed.

The road has been closed between Bartholomew Street and Link Road since last Wednesday.

West Berkshire Council has said that the closure is necessary “to facilitate and promote active travel within Newbury and will be enforced by signs, bollards and large planters placed on the carriageway”.

The council said that the closure will be monitored closely.

If the scheme is deemed a success the local authority could look to make the restrictions permanent after 16 months.

The section of road will still be open to pedestrians and cyclists.

The council said the closure would encourage walking and cycling to school. Widened footways would also promote social distancing and reduce through traffic. The measure will be temporary and the council will monitor any displacement effects.

The footway will be widened at the Vodafone bus stop in Station Road, which will free up space for walking and public transport. The measure is temporary but could convert to a permanent footway in phase 2.